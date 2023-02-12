Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

