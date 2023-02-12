Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.13.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

