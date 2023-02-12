Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.05.

Trading Down 2.9 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73.

Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

