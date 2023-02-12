Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Sells $503,730.00 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oscar Fanjul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMC opened at $172.05 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,001,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,715,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.