Morgan Stanley Raises United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $31.00

Feb 12th, 2023

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of X stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

