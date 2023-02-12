Morgan Stanley Raises United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $31.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of X stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

