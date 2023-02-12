MRC Global (MRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:MRC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.90.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
