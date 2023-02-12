MRC Global (MRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MRC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 393,266 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MRC Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 119,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MRC Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 188,996 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

