Needham & Company LLC Trims AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Target Price to $23.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

AudioCodes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Stories

