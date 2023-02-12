OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Hits $213.79 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $213.79 million and $16.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00006988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00082040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023907 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001894 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

