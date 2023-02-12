OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $50.00 at Northland Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. Compass Point dropped their price objective on OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.15.

OMF stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,751 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,692,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

