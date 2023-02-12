Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.11 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $66.58 million and $115,816.61 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

