Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

