Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

PRLH remained flat at $10.34 on Friday. 46,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,299. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

