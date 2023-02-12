Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

PEBK opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $186.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

In related news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $589,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.