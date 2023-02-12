Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

About Pharming Group

PHAR traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658. The stock has a market cap of $899.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

