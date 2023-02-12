Piper Sandler Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $55.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tenable by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

