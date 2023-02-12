PotCoin (POT) Trading 35.6% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 63% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $397,095.36 and approximately $29.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00428550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00029645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004555 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,098,651 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

