Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.48.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Institutional Trading of Provident Financial
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.