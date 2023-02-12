Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

