Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £181.72 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 14 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($15.60) per share, with a total value of £181.72 ($218.44).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,278.50 ($15.37) on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($16.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,209.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,028.35. The firm has a market cap of £35.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,364.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($17.91) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.04) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.05) to GBX 1,518 ($18.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($22.84) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,669.25 ($20.07).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

