Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CBRE Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

RRR stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $54.29.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Stories

