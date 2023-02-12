Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.58.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $6,368,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 56.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 222.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.