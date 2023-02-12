Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. CBRE Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

