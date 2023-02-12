Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDW. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 466 ($5.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 380 ($4.57) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 550.88 ($6.62).

Redrow Price Performance

RDW stock opened at GBX 530.50 ($6.38) on Thursday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 626.40 ($7.53). The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 481.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 914.66.

Redrow Cuts Dividend

About Redrow

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Redrow’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

