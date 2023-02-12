Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

