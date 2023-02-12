Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $38.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,029,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

