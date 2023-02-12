Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0018

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $909,889.02 and $16,712.08 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00046748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00220989 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00179274 USD and is down -15.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,301.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

