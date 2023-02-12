RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RushNet Stock Up 8.3 %

RSHN traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 9,608,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,133,597. RushNet has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.

Get RushNet alerts:

About RushNet

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.