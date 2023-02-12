Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the January 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Saipem from €1.75 ($1.88) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saipem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Price Performance

SAPMY remained flat at $0.32 on Friday. 4,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,966. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.