Sanford C. Bernstein Raises BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $53.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. TD Securities raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 560 ($6.73) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.19.

Shares of BP opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.3966 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -247.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Cowa LLC increased its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BP by 359.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 484,618 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

