Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Scout24 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Scout24 from €57.00 ($61.29) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scout24 from €62.00 ($66.67) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Scout24 Price Performance

Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

