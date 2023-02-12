Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

