Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.53.

NYSE:SHW opened at $230.49 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.85. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

