Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.53.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:SHW opened at $230.49 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.85. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.