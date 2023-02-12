Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Decreases By 66.5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pintec Technology Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 128,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,634. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
About Pintec Technology
