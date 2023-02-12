Short Interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Decreases By 66.5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the January 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 128,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,634. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

