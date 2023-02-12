Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Drops By 82.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS RNECY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.08. 138,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,540. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

About Renesas Electronics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.