Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.