Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $117.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $94.50 to $117.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $141.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

