Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.82.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

