Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,252,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sprout Social by 14.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

