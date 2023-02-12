StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

