StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

