StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.10. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 1,379.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

