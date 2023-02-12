StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.57.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
See Also
