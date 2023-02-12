StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

