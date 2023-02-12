StockNews.com Downgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.89.

ADNT stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adient by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

