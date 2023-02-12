StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
CHNR stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.