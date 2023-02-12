StockNews.com Lowers Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth $61,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
