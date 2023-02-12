StockNews.com Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFY. Cowen decreased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Investec raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.19.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Infosys by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

