StockNews.com Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFY. Cowen decreased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Investec raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.19.
Infosys Price Performance
Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Infosys
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Infosys by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
