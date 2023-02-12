StockNews.com Upgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.8 %

Stericycle stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.