StockNews.com Upgrades U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. U-Haul has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26). U-Haul had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts forecast that U-Haul will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 324,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $17,389,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 324,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $17,389,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.82 per share, for a total transaction of $231,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,324,985 shares of company stock valued at $76,868,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U-Haul by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,877,000 after buying an additional 390,578 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in U-Haul by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 223,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in U-Haul by 828.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 127,509 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in U-Haul by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 36,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U-Haul by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

