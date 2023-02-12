Streamr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.39 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and $7.39 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.