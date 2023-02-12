Susquehanna Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $750.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $665.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $750.42.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $766.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $660.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.