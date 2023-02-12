Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTM. Bank of America upgraded Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 87,915 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 249,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.